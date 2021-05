The New York Excelsior upset the Philadelphia Fusion, beating them 3-1 and are now only the second team to beat the Fusion. After all the trash talk brought up by these teams, the underdog NYXL managed to defeat the Fusion. Sticking to a consistent roster, New York played more comfortably with the hero pool changes than the Fusion. With this win, the NYXL have their second win of the season and a set path to make it to the June Joust tournament.