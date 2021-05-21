newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twitch

Twitch is creating a new category for hot tub and beach streamers

By Ana Diaz
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince hot tub streams took off in March, there’s been a controversy on Twitch over people who stream in bikinis while in hot tubs. In response to the complaints — from both viewers and advertisers — Twitch is now creating a dedicated category for the hot tub streams: Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches.

www.polygon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Hot Tubs#The Hot Tub#Creating Content#Brand Content#Advertising Content#Music#Channel Analytics#Streamers#Major Streamer#Browse Streams#Pools#Commentary Streams#Bikinis#Categories#Swimwear#Nongaming Content#Polygon#Nudity#Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lego
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Twitter
Related
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Pokimane Announces Twitch Hot Tub Stream With OfflineTV

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has announced a hot tub stream on Twitch, featuring OfflineTV. Right now, finer details on the stream are unavailable, but Pokimane notes the stream is happening for her birthday, which is May 14, or in other words, this upcoming Friday. That said, it remains to be seen if it will happen on this exact date or just sometime around the streamer's birthday.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Twitch Never Banked On Magikarp Hot Tub Streams, But Here We Are

Twitch's controversial "hot tub meta" has dominated conversations among streamers, content creators, and viewers for weeks now. Some believe that the new trend, which essentially involves streamers (mostly female) sitting in hot tubs and chatting, That's... kind of it. A few notable streamers have lashed out at the meta, believing that it comes far too close to falling foul of Twitch's sexual conduct policies and that other streamers have been banned for far less than sitting in a tub in a bikini.
Twitchwmleader.com

Twitch launches a dedicated ‘hot tubs’ category after advertiser pushback

Twitch is launching a dedicated category for hot tub streams after claiming that it has received pushback from advertisers and viewers about how the trend has taken over the platform. The new “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” category is meant to let creators stream what they want, while also giving Twitch advertisers a more convenient way to prevent ads from running on streams that they don’t approve of.
Entertainmentsvg.com

Adin Ross Becomes The First Twitch Streamer To Do This

Twitch is a place where entertainers get to find audiences and show off their unique personalities and brands. The successful streaming platform has been around for a long time and countless hosts have manage to find their niches and unique angles for their broadcasts. At this point, it can be tough to figure out a groundbreaking approach, but it looks like Adin Ross has come up with a new idea — one that is making a difference for other people.
TV & VideosTech Dirt

Twitch Takes Steps To Make It Even Easier To Issue DMCA Strikes Against Streamers

If you've been following along with us, the past several months haven't gone great for streaming platform Twitch. It all started with Twitch's decision to simply nuke a bunch of streamer content as a result of a massive influx of DMCA notices it received. While Twitch streamers and some in the public went ballistic over this, the company decided to try to distract the world with bright shiny objects like emojis, only to continue to let the DMCApocalypse continue even after it apologized for its lack of transparency. Then Amazon, which owns Twitch, put on Twitch's GlitchCon and spent a pretty penny on it, while streamers on the platform wondered why Amazon didn't just spend that money on the licensing needed to keep streamers out of copyright jail. Fresh into 2021, Twitch then gave creators tools to help avoid copyright strikes, which mostly consisted of convenient ways to delete a bunch of their own content while not bothering to put in a method for policing DMCA abuse.
Behind Viral Videoslifewire.com

How YouTuber Deligracy Became One of Twitch’s Top Sim Gamer

Aussie-born YouTuber Deligracy is your typical YouTuber turned Twitch streamer. With an army of 1.1 million subscribers across YouTube, she was slow to the world of streaming, but since her foray into the exploding industry, she has become a staple in the live-streaming life-simulator community. "I decided to get into...
Beauty & Fashiontheslanted.com

e.l.f. Cosmetics Joins Twitch in Massive Global Push for Gen Z

The e.l.f. Cosmetics social media team is the first major beauty brand to launch a branded channel on Twitch, and the launch party is this weekend. On May 9th, e.l.f. is launching the channel at twitch.tv/elfyou, and the channel will host new streams every week. In the announcement, the company stated, “Focused on the concept of “Game-Up,” – the intersection of gaming and makeup – the streams will embody the inclusion, irreverence and e.l.f.isms the brand is famous for, while championing female empowerment focusing on female gamers.”
Technologydotesports.com

Best VALORANT streamers to watch on Twitch

VALORANT is one of the hottest tactical shooters on the market, and there’s no shortage of VALORANT content on Twitch. Choosing a streamer to watch can be a chore, though. The types of content people look for are varied. Are you looking for the most skilled player to watch and don’t care about how frustrated they can get? Are you looking for a more calm, fun, relaxed player, but isn’t necessarily around the top of the skill bracket? Are you looking for another combination? Here are the best VALORANT streamers to watch on Twitch.
TwitchNME

Twitch announces it will introduce 350+ new community tags

Twitch has announced that it will be adding over 350 new community tags to its platform in order to improve inclusivity. In a new blog post, Twitch confirmed that next week, streamers will be able to select from 350+ new tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, ability, mental health and more.