Alex Marrero (left), Stephanie Soliven and Andre Wright are finalists for the position of Denver Public Schools superintendent. Until 5 p.m. today, May 17, members of the public have a chance to weigh in on the three finalists to replace former Denver Public Schools superintendent Susana Cordova. But three major advocacy organizations for students of color have already done so, and if DPS officials thought that offering a diverse slate of hopefuls would result in a complaint-free process, they were wrong.