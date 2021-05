As summer approaches, many European countries are reopening their borders and relaxing their rules and regulations regarding COVID-19 testing for vaccinated travelers. Germany is the latest country to ease restrictions, announcing that it will allow vaccinated travelers and those recently recovered from COVID-19 to avoid testing and quarantine. The government also approved a policy allowing non-vaccinated travelers to end their quarantine period early if they test negative for COVID-19. These new regulations, however, will not apply to those from countries where there are concerns about variants.