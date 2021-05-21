Borat Supplemental Reportings - Debunking Borat Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for Debunking Borat, six documentary shorts in which Borat's two roommates have their theories debunked by some of the world's leading experts. Debunking Borat is one part of a multi-part special, Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, that features never-before-seen footage from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine premieres on May 25, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.www.ign.com