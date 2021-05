Bitcoin is having a moment. Actually, Bitcoin has been having a moment for several years now. However, the past 12 months have been particularly noteworthy for the infamously volatile digital asset. From a price around $7,000 per token before the pandemic, Bitcoin has even surged to prices occasionally peaking over $60,000, despite recent Elon Musk-prompted volatility. Thousands of investors have jumped into the cryptocurrency space, eager to take advantage of the rocketship that appears to be digital investment. For anyone thinking about getting into the market, keeping your cryptocurrency safe is essential. Here’s how to do that.