‘We Can’t Hide the Ugly’: Taraji P. Henson Launches Campaign to Help Students Find the Tools to Manage Mental Health While Experiencing Racism In Classrooms

Navigating through adolescence and forming my own career path, I wore my parents’ sense of altruism as a badge of honor. I realized that I stood on the foundation of their sacrifice. So, I did what many immigrant children do—excelled and entered the workforce where skills would be monetarily rewarded. I integrated within the corporate narrative and did everything in my power to maintain this social status. I ignored overt racial microaggressions from colleagues and enabled superiors to exploit my strong work ethic. I never once challenged the workplace hierarchy because those leaders were to be revered, and I had to do everything in my power to earn their trust. I refused to acknowledge the deterioration of my morals, values, and mental health—all unknowingly allowing the erasure of my identity.