‘We Can’t Hide the Ugly’: Taraji P. Henson Launches Campaign to Help Students Find the Tools to Manage Mental Health While Experiencing Racism In Classrooms
Taraji P. Henson is expanding her mission to help people address their mental health by taking steps to help students identify trauma and fight off racism in the classroom. Through a partnership with her non-profit The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and a PR firm called Edelman, Henson said she will be launching The Unspoken Curriculum. The six-week program will teach Black students about trauma and provide them with the tools to work through it, as well as identify racial bias in classrooms. After a pandemic put the world on pause and the Black community continued to face racial injustice and police brutality, Henson knew she wanted to do something to help.atlantablackstar.com