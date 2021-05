Stacking in Best Ball, particularly in the new and gigantic tournaments across the industry, has become pretty much standard practice. It’s especially important in those aforementioned tournaments, such as the Best Ball Mania II on Underdog Fantasy, because of the similar structure to a large field DFS tournament. This Best Ball Mania is essentially a Milly Maker structure, except that you have to beat small subsets of the entire 156k field in 4 different steps across weeks 1-17 of the NFL season as opposed to beating the entire field in one week.