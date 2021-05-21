As calls for canceling the Olympics grow, who has the power to call off the games?

Home » News » Antelope Audio announces Zen Q Synergy Core 14 x 10 bus-powered portable audio interface with onboard effects. SANTA MONICA, CA, USA: following hot on the heels of Zen Go Synergy Core, introduced earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim as the high-end professional audio equipment manufacturer’s first bus-powered, truly portable (4 x 8 USB-C) audio interface, Antelope Audio is proud to announce upcoming availability of its Zen Q Synergy Core bigger brother — effectively empowering small- to mid-sized studio setups with high-end technology to take the next step in their creative quest for high-definition audio as a 14 x 10 desktop bus-powered audio interface with ThunderboltTM 3 connectivity, combining Antelope Audio’s acclaimed AD/DA converters, Discrete ultra-linear mic pre-amps, and 64-bit AFCTM (Acoustically Focused Clocking) technology with impressive I/O capabilities and an accomplished collection of real-time-processed analog-modeled effects — as of May 20…