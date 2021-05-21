newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

As calls for canceling the Olympics grow, who has the power to call off the games?

By Bianca Hillier
Public Radio International PRI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Tokyo Olympics are getting closer, the calls for canceling the games are getting louder. But there’s been a lack of clarity on who gets to make that decision, anyway. The World’s Bianca Hillier reports.

www.pri.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World#Games#Clarity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Healthsportspromedia.com

Japanese doctors union calls for Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled

Amid growing concerns over the safety of the upcoming Games due to a surge in domestic Covid-19 infections, a union of hospital doctors in Japan is demanding the government cancel this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Japan's national doctors union claims the Games could be a superspreader event as athletes...
Healthasahi.com

352,000 signees, doctors union heighten calls to cancel Olympics

Calls to cancel the Tokyo Summer Olympics are growing louder and more direct. Olympic organizers are still pressing ahead with preparations, insisting that the event can be held in a safe environment. But with 70 days to go before the Opening Ceremony, novel coronavirus infections are spreading around Japan, and...
SportsSFGate

Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics.
TravelCNBC

Japan's Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games as Covid surges

Japan's Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be canceled in an editorial on Wednesday. The majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this summer, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country that has mostly remained closed to foreigners since last year and where vaccinations have proceeded slowly.
Sportsonlinegambling.com

Japanese Newspaper Joins Growing Calls to Postpone Tokyo Summer Olympics

The Asahi Shimbun, the second-largest circulating newspaper in the world, is calling for the postponement or cancellation of the Summer Olympics, joining a chorus of Japanese stakeholders who say the Tokyo Games shouldn’t go forward. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the 2020 Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to start on...
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Member of IOC dismisses calls for Tokyo Olympic cancellation

May 26 (UPI) -- A prominent member of the International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Olympics should be held even if the prime minister of Japan requested a cancellation, according to a Japanese press report. Dick Pound, a former Olympic swimmer and ex-chancellor of Canada's McGill University, said the Summer...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Man who posts clips of himself looking VERY unimpressed with people's life hacks becomes Italy's most followed TikToker - winning 58 million fans with his caustic put-downs

A man who calls out substandard life hack videos uploaded to social media has become Italy's biggest TikTok star - thanks to his deadpan put-downs. Khaby Lame, originally from Senegal but now living in Chivasso, close to Turin in Italy, has won over a whopping 58.9 million followers with his acerbic expressions and call-outs.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
Electronicsrecordingmag.com

Antelope Audio announces Zen Q Synergy Core 14 x 10 bus-powered portable audio interface with onboard effects

Home » News » Antelope Audio announces Zen Q Synergy Core 14 x 10 bus-powered portable audio interface with onboard effects. SANTA MONICA, CA, USA: following hot on the heels of Zen Go Synergy Core, introduced earlier this year to widespread critical acclaim as the high-end professional audio equipment manufacturer’s first bus-powered, truly portable (4 x 8 USB-C) audio interface, Antelope Audio is proud to announce upcoming availability of its Zen Q Synergy Core bigger brother — effectively empowering small- to mid-sized studio setups with high-end technology to take the next step in their creative quest for high-definition audio as a 14 x 10 desktop bus-powered audio interface with ThunderboltTM 3 connectivity, combining Antelope Audio’s acclaimed AD/DA converters, Discrete ultra-linear mic pre-amps, and 64-bit AFCTM (Acoustically Focused Clocking) technology with impressive I/O capabilities and an accomplished collection of real-time-processed analog-modeled effects — as of May 20…
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Redmi Airdots 3 Pro, Redmibook Pro Ryzen Edition launched

Redmi's latest products include a budget-focused rival to the Airpods Pro and AMD-powered laptops. Redmi has launched AMD-powered Redmibook Pro laptops and the Airdots 3 Pro TWS buds. There’s no word on availability outside China just yet. Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has launched several products at its event in China today,...
Sportslakeshorepublicradio.org

Calls To Cancel Both Tokyo And Beijing Olympics Grow Louder

The Olympic Games are more fraught with anxiety than usual. The drumbeat to cancel the Tokyo Summer Olympics gets louder every day as Japan continues its struggle with the coronavirus. And this week, there are new calls for boycotting next year's Winter Games in China. NPR's Tom Goldman reports. TOM...