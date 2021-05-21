Blockade hampers life and recovery in Gaza

The period between the 10th and the 21st May 2021 marked one the most severe escalation in hostilities between Palestinian armed groups in Gaza and Israel Army Forces, not witnessed since 2014. The ceasefire came into force at 2:00 am on Friday the 21st of May and was celebrated across the West Bank and Gaza. We World followed closely the unfolding of the events and welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire, yet stressed the need to “[...] ensure that all parties strictly adhere to International Humanitarian Law (IHL), including the principles of distinction, proportionality and the taking of precautions in attack”.