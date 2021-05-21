newsbreak-logo
Blockade hampers life and recovery in Gaza

By Shirin Jaafari
Public Radio International PRI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael and Egypt have imposed a blockade on the Gaza strip since 2007. Israel says it’s for security reasons but the UN has called it “collective punishment.” What does the blockade mean for life after the latest round of bombs stops falling? The World’s Shirin Jaafari reports.

