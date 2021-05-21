newsbreak-logo
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Could require IL stint

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiggio, who is not in Friday's lineup against the Rays, is dealing with a sore neck and could require a stint on the injured list, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. When manager Charlie Montoyo was asked if Biggio would go on the IL, he said, "We'll see how it goes. Right now he's day-to-day." Apparently Biggio has been dealing with the neck soreness all season and is having trouble swinging the bat. He is hitting .206 with three home runs and two steals.

