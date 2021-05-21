Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Could require IL stint

We’re at the point now where we can begin to expect players’ hot and cold starts to more or less represent the value they may offer throughout the season, especially if the underlying data suggests that more than good or bad luck is present. If the metrics point to plenty of luck (or a lack thereof), then chances are good that whatever start they’re having is primed for a reversal at some point. Understanding this is how one can determine whether a buy-low target is a good acquisition or if a sell-high candidate’s value is peaking. This is just one of many factors our featured experts will consider with their selections below.