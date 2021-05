Dr. Marina Hofman , an adjunct professor in the School of Ministry, is in awe of how God has used her testimony in the lives of her students while it was still unfolding. Hofman and her husband, Larry Willard, were nearly killed in a horrific car crash in 2014 in Ontario, Canada. Though they miraculously survived, the recovery was long and arduous. Hofman had a debilitating fear of driving and had to relearn basic functions. She practiced for her first few classes at PBA in front of the mirror in an attempt not to stutter so hard when she began teaching at a new school in a new country.