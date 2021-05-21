newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Wrinkle Repair Oil Is Under $25 at Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Sale

By Tara Gonzalez
In Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you haven't rewatched 13 Going on 30 recently, I would highly recommend it. Everything in the movie holds up — especially the outfits — and it's a feel good film that'll make you forget about 2021 for a little over an hour. But rewatching the movie also made me realize how Jennifer Garner looks exactly the same all these years later and actually might be aging backward.

www.instyle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Wrinkle#Perfect Skin#Neutrogena#Amazon Com Garner#Amazon Shoppers#Sale#Feature#Home#Dark Spots#Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Amazon's Father's Day Sale: The Best Levi's Jean Jackets For Men

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. After a Spring like this one, we're in need of a wardrobe refresh. It's not quite time for shorts and...
ElectronicsT3.com

Early Memorial Day deal takes 50% off Amazon's Echo Show 5 Blink Mini camera bundle

With Memorial Day sales set to kick off over the next couple of weeks, Amazon seems to be ahead of the game with some must-see offers on Amazon devices. A deal worthy of Prime Day itself, Amazon is taking over 50% off the Echo Show 5 plus Blink mini outdoor camera bundle. Offering one of the most simple home security setups at a great price, this is a chance to grab one of Amazon's most popular Echo Show's at it's best price to date.
Skin CareIn Style

Jennifer Garner's $30 Bouncy Skin Secret Gets Rid of Wrinkles and Depuffs Skin

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Jennifer Garner is full of surprises. I can’t say I was expecting her to be the hilarious Instagram video creator that she is, or for her to team up with Jill Biden to promote vaccinations in West Virginia. One thing slightly more routine? For Garner to be transparent as a window about the specifics of her beauty routine — and while her adoration for Neutrogena skin care is well-known, she says the brand’s most recent addition is making all the difference.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Oil Now Comes in a Natural Version

Not your average body oil—it goes above and beyond basic moisturization—Bio-Oil has been a cult-classic and dermatologist-favorite in the body-care arena for years, and a top-seller on Amazon for more than a decade. We’ve relied on it for scar smoothing, stretch mark soothing and dry-skin quenching—it also works wonders as a bath oil, cuticle oil and massage oil—and now, the brand just introduced a new version for the first time ever: Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural)($31).
YogaRunnersWorld

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Is Coming, But They Secretly Dropped Some Amazing Fitness Sales Early

Amazon Prime Day has historically been every sale lover's favorite holiday. It's the best time of the year to restock on your essentials or finally grab those wish-list items you've been thinking about for months. Even better: Some of the best deals in past years have been on fitness gear. (Last year, deals included $50 off AirPods and 30 percent off Fitbits and Core10 Leggings, just to name a few.)
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save Up to $375 During Floyd’s Memorial Day Sale

Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd offers modern, modular home goods with a unique design ethos: friendly, approachable and sustainable furniture that’s built to last. Currently, the brand is hosting its Memorial Day Sale, where you can save up to $375 on a slew of snazzy home offerings, including Floyd’s all-new outdoor collection.
RetailPosted by
Glamour

Jennifer Garner's Best Advice About Getting Older

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From cooking tutorials to arts and crafts, Jennifer Garner is full of amazing advice, and skincare is no different. Take this gem from our recent interview: “Nothing looks better in your 50's than sunscreen in your 20s," Garner says. "Dermatologist Dr. Doris Day told me that and it's the best line ever!"
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Walmart’s Memorial Day Sale Is On and These Are the Best Deals to Snag ASAP

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Though we’re still a week away from the unofficial start of summer, Walmart is getting the season started with their Big Summer Savings Event, which has some of the best pre-Memorial Day deals we’re seeing right now. There are tons of great home and kitchen deals (excuse me, “Rollbacks”!) on items from brands including Bissell, Ninja, Safavieh, iRobot, and more, making this an excellent chance to gear up for the summer and save. Some of the best deals are on time-saving cleaning essentials like robovacs and steam mops, and there are also some great bright rugs and cooling bedding to get your space summer-ready.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Sale Into Summer With These Memorial Day Fashion Deals

The first long weekend of summer plays host to a serious slew of savings, with the most popular purveyors of everything from vacuum cleaners to mattresses trotting out the best deals of the year. While there are most certainly Memorial Day sales to be shopped on bigger home investments, for the purposes of this roundup, we've got our eyes on a different type of score: slashed-price fashion.
Beauty & FashionGossip Cop

Jennifer Garner Shares Her Secret For Glowing, Youthful Skin, And It’s Only $18

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 13 going on 30 going on 50. Jennifer Garner, 49, seems like just another star on the endless list of those who never seem to age. It’s easy to chalk it up to expensive products and procedures largely unattainable to most, but that’s not always necessarily the case.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Save Up to 50% Off on Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Memorial Day is just days away -- that means warm weather and sunny days ahead! Since we're expecting to be outdoors more often, you'll want to have everything you need for the summer -- including Sunglasses! If you're looking for new shades, now's the time to snag huge deals on designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban with Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals you can find loads of discounts on our favorite styles of Ray-Ban sunglasses! At this Amazon sale, shoppers can score up to 50% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon Early Memorial Day Deals: Athleisure and Activewear -- Joggers, Leggings, Lululemon Dupes & More

Memorial Day is just a week away and to celebrate the start of summer, Amazon is offering loads of discounts on athleisure and activewear at Amazon's Early Memorial Day Deals. Right now, leggings, yoga pants and joggers are getting a lot of love from this sale. It's jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit for summer.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Dermstore Memorial Day Sale -- Save Up to 20% on NuFace, Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth and More

If you've gotten through all of your spring cleaning to prep yourself and your home for fresh beginnings, chances are you have some extra room for something new. And if you're looking ahead to the summer, now's the time to fill that space with an updated collection of beauty products. You're in luck: Dermstore is hosting its Memorial Day Sale and Summer Event now, (and yes, it's good).
RetailBusiness Insider

All the best early Memorial Day sales we found, including deals from The Container Store, Overstock, and Target

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Memorial Day weekend is a great time to grill, hit the beach, and, of course, shop. When you're not celebrating the unofficial start of summer, make sure to check out the big sales all over the internet. We've rounded ones that are worth shopping this year and will update this article as new Memorial Day sales are released.
ShoppingPosted by
People

The Compact Shelf That More Than 20,000 Amazon Shoppers Love Is 63% Off Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you’re in dire need of a new shelf but you don’t have the time to spend hours putting anything together, Furinno has you covered. The brand’s versatile beech-colored Turn-N-Tube multipurpose shelf is now on sale at Amazon, and more than 20,000 reviewers can’t get enough of it.