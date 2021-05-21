Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Wrinkle Repair Oil Is Under $25 at Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Sale
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you haven't rewatched 13 Going on 30 recently, I would highly recommend it. Everything in the movie holds up — especially the outfits — and it's a feel good film that'll make you forget about 2021 for a little over an hour. But rewatching the movie also made me realize how Jennifer Garner looks exactly the same all these years later and actually might be aging backward.