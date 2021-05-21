newsbreak-logo
Texas State

The Satanic Temple says Texas abortion requirements violate religious liberties

By Matt Schimkowitz
A.V. Club
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it is wont to do, the Satanic Temple has filed suit against the state of Texas, following recently-approved state-mandated abortion requirements that the Temple believe violate members’ religious freedoms. The lawsuit is on behalf of Temple members known only as “Ann Doe” over what they call “medically unnecessary” procedures, such as a sonogram, “the forced listening to a narrative of sonogram results,” and a waiting period between the sonogram and the abortion. The Temple believes these procedures aren’t provided with the patient’s well-being in mind but rather the state-imposed them to “guilt and shame” those looking for reproductive care. Thankfully, those reproductive-rights enthusiasts have Satan on their side.

