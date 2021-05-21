Recruiting Corner: Key 2022 Cornerback Targets

Like in most Alabama football recruiting classes, defensive back is always a pivotal position.

The Crimson Tide hit multiple home runs on the trail in 2021, landing the likes of in-state talent Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Terrion Arnold, Kaine Williams and JUCO transfer Khyree Jackson, among others. As the 2022 cycle heats up, it will need to do the same.

Josh Jobe and Daniel Wright are both in their likely final years in Tuscaloosa. If all bodes well, safety Jordan Battle will have an early NFL-draft decision to make and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis could play well enough this upcoming season to do the same.

With that being said, let's take a look at the key cornerback targets in the 2022 cycle for Alabama as the recruiting dead period comes to a close in just over a week.

Earl Little Jr. (American Heritage - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

American Heritage High School. That should sound familiar to Crimson Tide fans because its where the program landed Patrick Surtain II three years ago. The same high school isn't the only thing Surtain and Earl Little Jr. have in common.

Like Surtain, Little is a NFL legacy. He is the son of Earl Little Sr, who played nine seasons in the NFL as a defensive back.

Little stands at 6-foot, 175 pounds and possesses elite technical skills and finesse ability. The Sunshine State standout is expected to be on campus in Tuscaloosa in mid-June and will be taking an official visit to the Capstone for the LSU game on Nov. 6.

To get any understanding of how the Alabama coaching staff feels about Little, Coach Nick Saban was on the phone with him after Surtain was selected by the Denver Broncos with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Trequon Fegans (Oxford - Oxford, AL.)

Alabama's recruitment of Trequon Fegans has heated up over the last few months with calls from Saban and assistants Jay Valai and Doug Marrone. The Oxford standout, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is widely considered the best defensive back prospect in the state of Alabama.

Along with Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami and South Carolina are the schools to watch as his recruitment continues further into the summer and fall.

Denver Harris (North Shore - Houston, Texas)

The Crimson Tide has had plenty of success in the past securing top talent from one of the Lone Star State's best football factories in North Shore. In 2020, Alabama landed offensive lineman Damieon George, while in 2021, it plucked offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts away from Auburn.

Now it turns to the defensive side of the ball in the 6-foot-1, 180 pound Denver Harris.

Harris hinted on social media this past week at a possible commitment by posting on his Instagram story a photo with the caption "It's Set." Regardless, the talented defensive back will be taking his official visit to Alabama on the weekend of June 25.

The three other schools in his final four include LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Terrance Brooks (John Paul II - Plano, Texas)

Another defensive back taking his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 25 is Terrance Brooks.

Before being hired by Alabama, Valai recruited Brooks while at Texas and that relationship has carried over now to the Crimson Tide. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound corner will also take visits to Florida, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M this summer.

As a side note, Brooks' coach at John Paul II is legendary Crimson Tide standout George Teague.