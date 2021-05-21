newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Recruiting Corner: Key 2022 Cornerback Targets

By Tyler Martin
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EkB5_0a7QOaA500

Like in most Alabama football recruiting classes, defensive back is always a pivotal position.

The Crimson Tide hit multiple home runs on the trail in 2021, landing the likes of in-state talent Ga'Quincy McKinstry, Terrion Arnold, Kaine Williams and JUCO transfer Khyree Jackson, among others. As the 2022 cycle heats up, it will need to do the same.

Josh Jobe and Daniel Wright are both in their likely final years in Tuscaloosa. If all bodes well, safety Jordan Battle will have an early NFL-draft decision to make and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis could play well enough this upcoming season to do the same.

With that being said, let's take a look at the key cornerback targets in the 2022 cycle for Alabama as the recruiting dead period comes to a close in just over a week.

Earl Little Jr. (American Heritage - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

American Heritage High School. That should sound familiar to Crimson Tide fans because its where the program landed Patrick Surtain II three years ago. The same high school isn't the only thing Surtain and Earl Little Jr. have in common.

Like Surtain, Little is a NFL legacy. He is the son of Earl Little Sr, who played nine seasons in the NFL as a defensive back.

Little stands at 6-foot, 175 pounds and possesses elite technical skills and finesse ability. The Sunshine State standout is expected to be on campus in Tuscaloosa in mid-June and will be taking an official visit to the Capstone for the LSU game on Nov. 6.

To get any understanding of how the Alabama coaching staff feels about Little, Coach Nick Saban was on the phone with him after Surtain was selected by the Denver Broncos with the ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Trequon Fegans (Oxford - Oxford, AL.)

Alabama's recruitment of Trequon Fegans has heated up over the last few months with calls from Saban and assistants Jay Valai and Doug Marrone. The Oxford standout, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is widely considered the best defensive back prospect in the state of Alabama.

Along with Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami and South Carolina are the schools to watch as his recruitment continues further into the summer and fall.

Denver Harris (North Shore - Houston, Texas)

The Crimson Tide has had plenty of success in the past securing top talent from one of the Lone Star State's best football factories in North Shore. In 2020, Alabama landed offensive lineman Damieon George, while in 2021, it plucked offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts away from Auburn.

Now it turns to the defensive side of the ball in the 6-foot-1, 180 pound Denver Harris.

Harris hinted on social media this past week at a possible commitment by posting on his Instagram story a photo with the caption "It's Set." Regardless, the talented defensive back will be taking his official visit to Alabama on the weekend of June 25.

The three other schools in his final four include LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Terrance Brooks (John Paul II - Plano, Texas)

Another defensive back taking his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 25 is Terrance Brooks.

Before being hired by Alabama, Valai recruited Brooks while at Texas and that relationship has carried over now to the Crimson Tide. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound corner will also take visits to Florida, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M this summer.

As a side note, Brooks' coach at John Paul II is legendary Crimson Tide standout George Teague.

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
195
Followers
406
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Terrance Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Lsu#Jordan#American Heritage Ft#The Denver Broncos#Oxford Oxford#Texas A M#Juco#Nfl Draft#190 Pound Corner#Safety Jordan Battle#Coach Nick Saban#Crimson Tide Fans#Miami#Ft Lauderdale#Plano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Instagram
Related
TennisPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 24, 2021

In case you missed it: No Luck Needed at Regional - Alabama Softball Dominant in All Phases. The Alabama women's golf team wrapped up their season after three rounds of play at the NCAA Championship. The Crimson Tide fell short of qualifying for the fourth round of stroke play at the par 72, 6,384-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. Alabama (308-310-299/917) finished in 24th place after posting a team score of 11-over par 299, their best round of the tournament. Stanford (291-278-277/846) continues to hold the lead after turning in a 11-under par 277 on day three. Individually, Rachel Heck of Stanford leads the way after posting a 2-under par 70.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Softball Shuts Down Clemson 5-0 in Regional Finals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time in as many weeks, Alabama shortstop Taylor Clark had the Rhoads Stadium crowd on its feet as she rounded the bases with a huge smile. Clark's three-run home run in the second inning led Alabama to a 5-0 shutout win over Clemson in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional finals Sunday afternoon. This was Alabama's 43rd straight win in regional play dating back to 2007, and the Crimson Tide will advance to Super Regionals for the 16th straight time.
Hoover, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

How to Watch: Alabama Baseball at the 2021 SEC Tournament

For the first time since 2016, Alabama baseball will be playing in the SEC Tournament. While no team was able to play in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the season before SEC play had even begun, the Crimson Tide is hoping to make a run in its return to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in order to keep its NCAA Regional hopes alive.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

This Week with the Crimson Tide: May 24-30, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, it's upon us, the late May calendar. Filled with NCAA Championships, a (possible) super regional and country-wide travels, Crimson Tide teams are competing for major hardware this time of year. There is also football and basketball news on the horizon, both good and bad with the...
Mississippi StatePosted by
BamaCentral

No. 6 Mississippi State Completes Three-Game Sweep of Alabama Baseball, 7-3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On a bright Saturday afternoon inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Alabama baseball needed a win to keep its quickly-fading NCAA regional hopes alive. Heading into this weekend's three-game series against No. 6 Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide was still a contender for a potential spot in a regional should the team pull off at least one victory against the Bulldogs.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Baseball Blanked by No. 6 Mississippi State, 7-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball's NCAA regional hopes took another hit on Friday as the Crimson Tide fell to the No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs 7-0. While Alabama will still have its first SEC Tournament appearance since 2016 next week in Hoover, its standing in the conference also took a slide with Friday's loss at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. While the Crimson Tide entered the weekend as a No. 7 seed, losses on Thursday and Friday now have Alabama as a No. 9 seed.
SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: Put the Lime in the Coconut

I said "Doctor, ain't there nothin' I can take?" I said "Doctor, to relieve this bellyache?" You put de lime in de coconut, you drank 'em bot' up ... "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Talk of the Tide: 2020-2021 a Banner Year for Alabama Athletics All Around

Before Alabama softball begins its NCAA-tournament run in the regionals against Alabama State on Friday evening, Crimson Tide fans need to soak it all in. Last weekend inside Rhoads Stadium, Alabama went on a magical three-day tear beating the likes of Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida — all top-16 seeds in the NCAA tournament — to capture a league-record sixth SEC tournament crown on the shoulders on SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year Montana Fouts and SEC Player of the Year Bailey Hemphill. Subscribe for full article.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Walk-On WR Joshua Lanier Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama walk-on wide receiver Joshua Lanier entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday morning. BamaOnline was first to report. The former North Alabama transfer played in seven games for the Crimson Tide during its run to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020. Lanier joined the program in 2019 and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

The Extra Point: Is Jaylen Waddle a Rookie to Target in Fantasy Leagues This Year?

Sometimes you can learn something about a team, or a situation, through fantasy football. Take former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for example. Anyone who plays in fantasy football league knows that rookies are always a hot commodity, but there’s always several tiers when it comes to rankings them. Those expected to make an instant impact tend to go early in dynasty or rookie-only drafts while players who are playing behind a veteran may go in later rounds. Subscribe for full article.
Public HealthPosted by
BamaCentral

Nick Saban's COVID-19 Vaccine PSA Released

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alabama football coach Nick Saban taped a public service announcement concerning the COVID-19 vaccine, and on Wednesday morning, it was released by the Alabama Department of Public Health. “College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall,” Saban said...