Way-Too-Early Las Vegas Raiders Projected 53-Man Roster

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are anxiously awaiting the beginning of the 2021 NFL season. To have fans in Allegiant Stadium for live games will bring more electricity than the famed “Strip” has ever had.

General Manager Mike Mayock has maneuvered the NFL Draft and Coach Jon Gruden is ready to lead the Silver and Black.

In anticipation of kickoff, we present to you the way-too-early projected 53-man roster:

1. QB Derek Carr

2. QB Marcus Mariota

3. QB Nathan Peterman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YeaF_0a7QOM0100

4. RB Josh Jacobs

5. RB Kenyan Drake

6. RB Jalen Richard

7. FB Alec Ingold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEAcP_0a7QOM0100

8. P A.J. Cole

9. K Daniel Carlson

10. LS Trent Sieg

11. WR Hunter Renfrow

12. WR John Brown

13. WR Henry Ruggs

14. WR Bryan Edwards

15. WR Willie Snead

16. WR Zay Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMS1h_0a7QOM0100

17. TE Darren Waller

18. TE Foster Moreau

19. TE Dave Carrier

20. OL Kolton Miller

21. OL Richie Incognito

22. OL Andre James

23. OL Denzelle Good

24. OL Brandon Parker

25. OL Alex Leatherwood

26. OL John Simpson

27. OL Jimmy Morrissey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XV2Ro_0a7QOM0100

28. OL Nick Martin

29. DE Clelin Ferrell

30. DE Maxx Crosby

31. DE Yannick Ngakoue

32. DE Carl Nassib

33. DE Malcolm Koonce

34. LB Nick Kwiatkoski

35. LB Cory Littleton

36. LB Nicholas Morrow

37. LB Tanner Muse

38. LB Divine Deablo

39. LB Javin White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeaxk_0a7QOM0100

40. CB Trayvon Mullen

41. CB Damon Arnett

42. CB Amik Robertson

43. CB Casey Hayward

44. CB Nate Hobbs

45. CB Rasul Douglas

46. S Trevon Moehrig

47. S Johnathan Abram

48. S Tyree Gillespie

49. S Karl Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdilr_0a7QOM0100

50. DT Solomon Thomas

51. DT Quinton Jefferson

52. DT Johnathan Hankins

53. DT Darius Stills

I don't think the Raiders have finished overhauling their roster. That is why as the preseason continues, we will upgrade this list every time the Raiders make a change.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

