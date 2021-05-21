Way-Too-Early Las Vegas Raiders Projected 53-Man Roster
Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are anxiously awaiting the beginning of the 2021 NFL season. To have fans in Allegiant Stadium for live games will bring more electricity than the famed “Strip” has ever had.
General Manager Mike Mayock has maneuvered the NFL Draft and Coach Jon Gruden is ready to lead the Silver and Black.
In anticipation of kickoff, we present to you the way-too-early projected 53-man roster:
1. QB Derek Carr
2. QB Marcus Mariota
3. QB Nathan Peterman
4. RB Josh Jacobs
5. RB Kenyan Drake
6. RB Jalen Richard
7. FB Alec Ingold
8. P A.J. Cole
9. K Daniel Carlson
10. LS Trent Sieg
11. WR Hunter Renfrow
12. WR John Brown
13. WR Henry Ruggs
14. WR Bryan Edwards
15. WR Willie Snead
16. WR Zay Jones
17. TE Darren Waller
18. TE Foster Moreau
19. TE Dave Carrier
20. OL Kolton Miller
21. OL Richie Incognito
22. OL Andre James
23. OL Denzelle Good
24. OL Brandon Parker
25. OL Alex Leatherwood
26. OL John Simpson
27. OL Jimmy Morrissey
28. OL Nick Martin
29. DE Clelin Ferrell
30. DE Maxx Crosby
31. DE Yannick Ngakoue
32. DE Carl Nassib
33. DE Malcolm Koonce
34. LB Nick Kwiatkoski
35. LB Cory Littleton
36. LB Nicholas Morrow
37. LB Tanner Muse
38. LB Divine Deablo
39. LB Javin White
40. CB Trayvon Mullen
41. CB Damon Arnett
42. CB Amik Robertson
43. CB Casey Hayward
44. CB Nate Hobbs
45. CB Rasul Douglas
46. S Trevon Moehrig
47. S Johnathan Abram
48. S Tyree Gillespie
49. S Karl Joseph
50. DT Solomon Thomas
51. DT Quinton Jefferson
52. DT Johnathan Hankins
53. DT Darius Stills
I don't think the Raiders have finished overhauling their roster. That is why as the preseason continues, we will upgrade this list every time the Raiders make a change.
