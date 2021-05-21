newsbreak-logo
Junior welterweights Jose Ramirez, Josh Taylor trade verbal jabs after making weight

By Ben Baby
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS -- After Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor stepped on the scales, they provided a taste of what to expect in Saturday's massive title fight. The two men held their respective belts and did plenty of jawing after both fighters successfully made weight for the undisputed junior welterweight bout at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Each man weighed 139.6 pounds, which was comfortably under the division's 140-pound limit.

