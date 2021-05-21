Junior welterweights Jose Ramirez, Josh Taylor trade verbal jabs after making weight

It’s a shame that Josh Taylor’s clash with Jose Ramirez does not have the widespread appeal that it deserves in the UK, because it’s just about as big a fight involving a Brit as we can expect this year (barring the Fury Joshua elephant in the room). Josh Taylor is arguably the best boxer in the UK and his bout with Jose Ramirez is for all the belts, to become the undisputed top-dog at light welterweight. Not only is there history and championships on the line, but the fight should be an absolute cracker. Taylor has shown that he brings the goods on the big occasion, with his unification bout with Regis Prograis one of the best fights of the year. Ramirez is his equal in that respect, with his unification bout with Maurice Hooker in 2019 a great fight with great action from the very start. Both the men love to fight, and it should make for a brilliant undisputed fight.