The New Orleans Pelicans have not made the playoffs since 2018 and it seems like they are going to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive NBA season this year. They currently sit a couple of games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the 10-seed in the Western Conference, but with both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram hurt, it is safe to say that the Pelicans will be picking in the lottery once again come draft time!