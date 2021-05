The NBA’s shiny new, and much-discussed Play-In tournament tips off this evening. It’s been a wild season with unprecedented hurdles for the NBA to navigate. With a pandemic, a shortened offseason, a schedule jampacked with too many games, there were countless nights when the stars simply weren’t in uniform. If we haven’t yet reached the official “post-season” we’ve at least reached this exciting new limbo stage. The Sixers were the Eastern Conference’s top seed. But the twist is, they’ll need to wait to learn who they’ll be playing. So let’s look at the matchups that loom and consider a few scenarios for the Sixers first-round opponent.