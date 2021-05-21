Weigh-in results and video: Jose Ramirez 139.6, Josh Taylor 139.6
The weigh-ins are official and we do have all the belts on the line Saturday in Las Vegas. Top Rank Boxing on ESPN has an absolutely mouthwatering junior welterweight unification fight as the headliner, as undefeated WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) and fellow unbeaten IBF/WBA champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) square off for the right to call themselves the undisputed champion of the 140 lbs division.www.bloodyelbow.com