Wizards primed for playoff action after overcoming challenging regular season
On Thursday might, the Wizards played what may have been their best game of the 2020-21 season, defeating the Pacers 142-115 in an elimination game for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Bradley Beal put up an efficient 25 points. Russell Westbrook finished with a plus-30 rating, recording 15 assists and just three turnovers. Daniel Gafford notched a double-double and five blocks. The Wizards shot 58.1% from the field, 50.0% from 3-point range and led by 20-plus points for the final 18:46 of the game.www.nba.com