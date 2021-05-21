Wizards primed for playoff action after overcoming challenging regular season

The Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 154-141 on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards have been playing so well over the last month that they not only appear likely to make the play-in tournament, they have a real chance to improve their seeding and therefore make it more feasible to actually qualify for the playoffs. By beating the Pacers on Monday, they have now won 13 of their last 16 games and they earned the season tiebreaker over Indiana, who after this game only sit a half-game ahead of the Wizards at ninth in the East.