NBA

Wizards primed for playoff action after overcoming challenging regular season

NBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday might, the Wizards played what may have been their best game of the 2020-21 season, defeating the Pacers 142-115 in an elimination game for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Bradley Beal put up an efficient 25 points. Russell Westbrook finished with a plus-30 rating, recording 15 assists and just three turnovers. Daniel Gafford notched a double-double and five blocks. The Wizards shot 58.1% from the field, 50.0% from 3-point range and led by 20-plus points for the final 18:46 of the game.

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (4/28/21): NBA DFS Lineups

We have a big ten-game NBA slate tonight, but with an increasing number of teams that have nothing to play for, I wouldn't call it a great slate. On top of that, you have a growing number of teams that don't care about playoff seeding. They just want to enter the playoffs healthy. Such is the state of the NBA in the 2020-21 season. It makes DFS increasingly difficult. All of these plays are my favorites as things currently stand, but those can change in an instant.
Pro Hoop Hogs report: Portis and Gafford Share Player of the Week Honors

LITTLE ROCK — It’s an abbreviated report this week, but former Arkansas stars Bobby Portis and Daniel Gafford both had big performances last week and thus share as Pro Hoop Hogs Co-Players of the Week. Portis (6-10 forward / center and Little Rock native) put together two big games last...
Wizards Get Visit From Adam Schefter While in Cleveland During NFL Draft

Wizards get visit from Schefter while in Cleveland during draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. All eyes have been on Cleveland—and Adam Schefter's Twitter—since the highly anticipated 2021 NFL Draft began on Thursday night. But amidst all the draft madness, the Wizards came to town to take on the...
Wizards inch closer to 9th in East with blowout win over Cavs

Coming off an impressive win over the Lakers Wednesday, the Wizards went into Cleveland and blew out the Cavaliers 122-93. With the win, the Wizards improve to 29-34 on the year and strengthen their hold on the 10th seed in the East. Wizards drawing closer to the No. 9 seed.
SEE IT: Rui Hachimura One-Ups Daniel Gafford, Posterizes Anthony Davis

SEE IT: Rui Hachimura posterizes Anthony Davis originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson threw down impressive slam dunks in the first half of the Wizards matchup with the Lakers on Wednesday, Rui Hachimura said "It's my turn!" in the second half on a fast break with only Anthony Davis back.
Washington Wizards showed no mercy to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers came to Capital One Arena with the best defense in the NBA. Even when Lebron James is sidelined like he was vs. the Wizards, the Lakers have a feared defense featuring a frontcourt with Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, and Montrezl Harrell. That’s a tough crew to clang an and bang with down low. But the Washington Wizards weren’t afraid of anything.
Pro Hoop Hogs report: Portis closes April with back to back double-doubles

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis closed out April with back-to-back double-doubles on Thursday and Friday, and in doing so he has earned Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honors. Portis (6-10 forward / center and Little Rock native) had 10 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, and...
Bucks outlast Wizards in high-scoring show at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Playing for the second straight night, the Milwaukee Bucks hung tough after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out in a 135-134 victory over the surging Washington Wizards. Jrue Holiday scored 29 points to help the Bucks win their fourth straight while withstanding a 42-point performance from Bradley Beal and a...
Westbrook, Gafford lead Wizards in narrow loss to the Mavericks

Truth be told, the Wizards didn’t have much business even being in the game they ultimately lost to the Dallas Mavericks by one point. They defended poorly throughout — the Mavericks had a 63.8% effective field goal percentage and just 11 turnovers — and for the most part played with the kind of road-weary energy that comes on the second night of a road-road back-to-back.
Preview: Wizards host Pacers Monday in crucial Eastern Conference showdown

The Wizards are back at Capital One Arena on Monday night, hosting the Pacers at 7:00 P.M. in a game with significant postseason implications. With eight games left in the regular season, Washington currently sits 1.5 games behind Indiana for ninth place in the Eastern Conference after a loss in Dallas on Saturday night.
Russell Westbrook 1 triple-double from Big O's NBA record

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Russell Westbrook's stat lines have been looking like typos in the box score lately -- the 14-point, 21-rebound, 24-assist game this week, for example, or the 18-18-14 five nights earlier -- and now he's on the verge of something historic. The Washington Wizards point guard's next triple-double,...
Scott Brooks Says Russell Westbrook Could Play in NBA Until He's 40

Brooks says Westbrook could play in NBA until he's 40 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As Russell Westbrook has turned his season around to average a triple-double for now the fourth time in his career, with career-highs in rebounds and assists, he has proven he is still very much in his prime at 32 years old. It's only natural to wonder how long he can keep it going.
For Wizards, supporting cast takes center stage in a blowout of the Cavaliers

The Washington Wizards had an abundance of weapons to choose from Friday night with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook taking a breather in the fourth quarter. There was forward Anthony Gill in the lane, catching a delectable behind-the-back pass from backup point guard Raul Neto for a two-handed dunk. Or how about wing Chandler Hutchison, blowing in from the top of the key for a floater? Don’t forget center Daniel Gafford, who dunked his way to another double-digit scoring night.
Wizards secure tiebreaker over Pacers in statistically historic night

The Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 154-141 on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards have been playing so well over the last month that they not only appear likely to make the play-in tournament, they have a real chance to improve their seeding and therefore make it more feasible to actually qualify for the playoffs. By beating the Pacers on Monday, they have now won 13 of their last 16 games and they earned the season tiebreaker over Indiana, who after this game only sit a half-game ahead of the Wizards at ninth in the East.
Yes, Scott Brooks Knows Daniel Gafford Should Be Playing More Minutes

Yes, Brooks knows Gafford should be playing more minutes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Daniel Gafford was one of the best players on the floor for the Wizards Wednesday night, but he wasn't on the floor very long. Entering the fourth quarter of a 135-134 loss to the Bucks,...
Are Big Box Scores Ahead For Bamba (And Baze)?

Last week, I brought you 18 fantasy hoops takeaways for Week 18. This week, my brain is far too flooded with random NFL Draft thoughts (and mostly, Kyle Pitts highlights) to spawn a new concept, so we’ll run it back with 19 random (and hopefully useful) pieces of information to consider toward the tail end of Week 19.
The New Wizard of Triple Doubles

Double digits in assists. It’s called a triple-double in NBA parlance, and now, nobody has ever done it better than Washington point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook made history Monday night eclipsing Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson with the 182nd triple-double of his career, in the Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
The surging Wizards don’t have one secret weapon. They have three.

For eons, the Washington Wizards have collected players as if they were jigsaw puzzle pieces. Every year, they hope to fit them together into a tableau of the Grand Canyon. Instead, we get Poker Playing Dogs. Just once, maybe by accident, couldn’t the pieces create something unexpectedly beautiful?. Maybe they...
Westbrook ties Robertson's record, Wizards beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — When the final buzzer sounded Saturday night, Russell Westbrook grabbed the ball, jogged to the baseline and waved to the crowd. A few moments after joining Oscar Robertson as the NBA's career triple-doubles leader with 181, he celebrated the milestone with his teammates and his opponents.