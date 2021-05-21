Will Aaron Hicks Play Again This Season After Left Wrist Surgery?

NEW YORK — When Aaron Hicks was first sidelined with a torn sheath in his left wrist, surgery was always on the table.

Now, the worst-case scenario for New York's starting center fielder is coming to fruition.

Hicks will undergo surgery on his left wrist, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday afternoon. The skipper said the procedure is in the process of being scheduled in the next few days.

While the injury may not necessarily end Hicks' season, it's a possibility. Boone expects the switch-hitter to be out for several months, at the least.

"I don't know how many. Let's get through the surgery and see what they say about it, about a potential timeline," Boone said. "But it's gonna be a while."

New York has been banged up over the last several weeks—with Giancarlo Stanton and outfielder Ryan LaMarre landing on the IL—but nothing has been as serious as this news for Hicks.

Boone explained that the decision to go with the surgery, after trying medication and treatment on the wrist, was made when Hicks tried hitting over the last few days. He's always had soreness in his wrist throughout his career that would flare up every once in a while. This time, however, it lingered.

"I don't think he's in a lot of pain," Boone said. "But he definitely feels it when he's swinging and it doesn't allow him to swing the bat the way he needs to swing the bat. Going through the medicine route, seeing how that declared itself, this is the next right step for Aaron to hopefully put this behind him."

The 31-year-old is familiar with injuries keeping him out for extended periods of time. Hicks has only played in 90-plus games twice over his six-year tenure with the Yankees.

"I think obviously, he wants to be out there with his teammates competing so I'm sure there's a lot of frustration there," Boone said. "But he also understands that he's got to get this fixed and hopefully put this behind them so he's better moving forward. So, just try and support them during this time and hopefully everything goes well with the surgery and he can get on the mend."

With Hicks out indefinitely, New York will turn to a few options at the position. Brett Gardner, the club's longest-tenured player, has been starting in center the last several days in Hicks' place. He's in center again on Friday as the Yankees open a series against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Otherwise, utility man Tyler Wade can hold it down there if needed. Miguel Andújar should get plenty of reps in the outfield as well.

Depending on what the Yankees hear back from their team doctors regarding Clint Frazier's neck stiffness—the outfielder is scheduled to be evaluated Friday afternoon—New York will figure playing time out "on the fly," as Boone put it.

There's a chance New York could seek external options in the outfield as well. The organization is rumored to be "prioritizing" left-handed hitters on the trade market while Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. was named this week as a player New York is pursuing.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.