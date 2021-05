The Covid-19 pandemic has put a dampener on nuptials with many postponing or cancelling their wedding plans due to curfew rules and restrictions in place across several Indian states amid the second wave. But some are finding a way around the curfew rules and managing to tie the knot in unusual ceremonies despite the pandemic. For instance, a couple from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, got married in mid-air to get around the cap of 50 person cap on gatherings amid fresh Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The couple, Rakesh and Dakshina, decided to rent an entire chartered flight for two hours and invited 161 guests so that they could get married in full attendance of all their friends and family.