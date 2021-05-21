Motown To Release Soundtrack To Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ Series

Jacqueline Bisset spoke about working with Steve McQueen prior to this weekend’s airing of Bullitt during the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival. Produced on a $4 million budget, Bullitt would go on to earn just north of $42 million at the box office after its 1968 opening. The film is also notable for featuring one of the most iconic car chase scenes in cinematic history. It has been spoofed or paid homage time and time again. Frank P. Keller took home an Oscar for Best Film Editing while the film also earned a Sound nomination. Across the pond, the film earned five nominations at the BAFTA Awards.