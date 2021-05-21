newsbreak-logo
Morris School District: Coronavirus in retreat; travel quarantines eased; rides to vaccinations

By Morristown Green Contributor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a nutshell: The Morris School District on Friday reported just five active cases of COVID-19. Per state and federal health guidelines, quarantines no longer will be required for anyone returning from travel within the United States. Non-vaccinated individuals returning from abroad still must quarantine. This fall, all students will be back to full-time classes–no virtual instruction–as mandated by Gov. Murphy. A federal program is offering broadband help for low-income families. And the United Way may provide free or discounted transportation to vaccination sites.

