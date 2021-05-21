newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Criticism | ‘Everything I Know So Far’ is a moving portrait of one of today’s greatest artists

By dwadmin
designerwomen.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink is one of the most unique and spectacular names in the contemporary music industry – and it’s for no reason: with her irreverent style and uplifting songs, such as “What About Us”, “So What And, more recently, “Hustle,” the singer and songwriter has achieved spectacular fame, smashed records and more sales and awards records, and has fallen into the popular taste for a passionate and bubbly identity. Owner of three Grammy Award statuettes and the second highest grossing female tour of all time (behind the legendary Madonna), Pink has emerged amid an amalgam of similarities in the entertainment scene, the consistency of which is being reinvented. Years after her official debut, it’s time to experience another side of the performer with Amazon Prime Video’s stunning “ Everything I Know So Far ” documentary.

www.designerwomen.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Carey Hart
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Artists#Contemporary Music#Beautiful Music#World Music#Performance Artists#Grace#Amazon Prime Video#Spectacular Fame#Films#Style#Documentary#Reflections#Personality#Criticism#Everyday Life#Concerts#Forays#Feature#Secrets#Swift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmymixfm.com

Pink’s ‘All I Know So Far’ Amazon doc is “chaotic, profound, joyous and frustrating,” just like her life, says director

The Amazon Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far is streaming now. Directed by Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman fame, it shows Pink balancing motherhood and stardom while on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma stadium tour. Gracey says instead of your average concert film, he wanted to show “the way in which [Pink] doesn’t separate being a mom and being a rock star.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: If Not a Deep Dive Into Her Life and Work, All I Know So Far Showcases P!nk’s Immense Talent and Parenting Skills

P!nk (real name: Alecia Moore) is an artist whose music I’ve always enjoyed, yet I’ve never purchased or streamed a single album or song by her because her work is always on the radio, her videos play frequently on channels that still play videos, and she seems to be a part of every music awards show in existence. I’ve read many an interview with her over the years, and always found her refreshingly outspoken and keenly aware of the dirty ways of the world and music industry. And while she’s released a handful of concert films straight to home video, I believe P!nk: All I Know So Far is the first full-fledged documentary that attempts to capture the “real” her, which is to say the wife, mother, acrobat, boss, as well as a performer.
MoviesNewsTimes

'Pink: All I Know So Far' Review: She's Still a Rock Star, and a Mom, in a Minor but Winning Backstage Concert Documentary

In the most scintillating sequence of the backstage concert documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far,” the title punk empress, with her platinum cockatoo swirl, caps off her 2019 tour of Europe with a show at London’s ginormous Wembley Stadium, in which she performs the rousing “f— you” anthem “So What” while being hoisted into the air by pulleys attached to a ring that clamps around her waist. In the grand history of rock ‘n’ roll showmanship, a handful of musicians have found ways to literally hover over the crowd. But I’ve never seen anything quite like this.
MoviesNME

Pink shares trailer for upcoming new documentary ‘All I Know So Far’

Pink has shared a trailer for her Amazon Prime Video documentary All I Know So Far – you can watch it below. Helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, the film follows Pink on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’ as she tries to balance being a mother of two, wife, businesswoman and performer.
Celebritieshot1061.com

P!nk Soars, Spins, Does All the Mom Things in Moving ‘All I Know So Far’ Doc Trailer

P!nk dropped the moving trailer for her tour documentary All I Know So Far on Tuesday (May 11), in which the singer strives to balance the seemingly impossible task of being a full-time mom during a rigorous tour. Except, when you’re P!nk, sometimes the impossible might just be possible. “I always wanted to be a rock star,” she says in the opening frame of the two-minute preview.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Pink Shares Empowering, Uplifting Anthem 'All I Know So Far': Listen

Pink has come back with a catchy, empowering new anthem. On her latest single “All I Know So Far,” the rebellious pop star returns to her roots with a soul-baring song that is not only utterly undeniable but sonically beautiful as well. Much like the messages dispatched in fan-favorites hits like “F—kin’ Perfect,” “So What,” and “Just Like Fire,” Pink’s newest offering expands her ever-growing catalog of inspiring songs to sing in times of self-doubt and uncertainty.
Celebritiestimesnewspapers.com

Pink: All I Know So Far

Pop-rock singer Pink embarks on her record-breaking Beautiful Trauma world tour in 2019 as she tries to balance being a mom, wife, boss and performer. Director Michael Gracey mixes footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material. LYNN’S TAKE:. These truths are self-evident in the new Pink documentary: Talent...
MusicTime Out Global

The biggest winners and moments from the Billboard Music Awards

With Eurovision and Lil Nas X’s steamy SNL performance barely in the rearview, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards grabbed the pop-culture spotlight Sunday, offering up a cavalcade of huge celebrity moments, red-carpet gasps—Bieber cut his dreads! Megan Fox seemingly cut her dress!—and some electric performances in which Gen Z was as boggled by an appearance by Duran Duran as Gen X was by the existence of BTS.
Public HealthPosted by
Amomama

Pink Opens up about Her & Son Jackson's Experience with COVID-19 Last Year

American singer and songwriter Pink has revealed her and her four-year-old son Jameson Moon's experiences while battling with COVID-19 last year. People who have battled with severe COVID-19 symptoms often speak of how terrible it can be. It was more of the same for singer Pink and her son, Jameson Moon, 4, after they tested positive for the deadly virus in April 2020.
MusicMiddletown Press

Juan Luis Guerra Stages Beach Concert for HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

“Juan Luis Guerra: Entre Mar y Palmeras” (Between the Sea and the Palm Trees) is an open-air, audience-free concert which Guerra staged with his band, Los 4.40, on one of his country’s stunning beaches, the Esmeralda. Its trailer debuts exclusively in Variety. More from Variety. With 'Collective's' Dual Oscar Nods...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: Billie Eilish’s new photo memoir is unpretentious to a fault

At the ripe age of 19, pop phenomenon Billie Eilish seems to have entered her memoir era. Her autobiographical songs are increasingly vivid, and earlier this year, Apple+ released “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” a documentary capturing the recording of her debut album and meteoric rise to cultural juggernaut. Social media’s grip on culture has made it socially acceptable for everyone, celebrity or not, to be perpetually telling their life story (or some spit-shined version of it) as it unfolds. Eilish’s platform is bigger, and her methods are more formal, but in many ways her public persona embodies a typical teen experience, perfected and idealized.
Family Relationshipssweetwater.com

Moms That Rock

All moms rock, but they aren’t all genuine rock stars. Over the years, many of the women in rock and pop music have done an extraordinary job of showing that you can be a mom and keep up with the best of them. Sweetwater’s celebrating these wonderful women by highlighting seven of our favorites.
Businessthebrag.com

The company behind ‘Euphoria’ is lauching a beauty brand

Get the latest Film & TV news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox. A24, the production company behind Euphoria and Midsommar, has revealed that they’re set to venture into the realm of beauty – and fans couldn’t be more excited. Rules Beauty, which is a combination of Jules...