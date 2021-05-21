Criticism | ‘Everything I Know So Far’ is a moving portrait of one of today’s greatest artists
Pink is one of the most unique and spectacular names in the contemporary music industry – and it's for no reason: with her irreverent style and uplifting songs, such as "What About Us", "So What And, more recently, "Hustle," the singer and songwriter has achieved spectacular fame, smashed records and more sales and awards records, and has fallen into the popular taste for a passionate and bubbly identity. Owner of three Grammy Award statuettes and the second highest grossing female tour of all time (behind the legendary Madonna), Pink has emerged amid an amalgam of similarities in the entertainment scene, the consistency of which is being reinvented. Years after her official debut, it's time to experience another side of the performer with Amazon Prime Video's stunning " Everything I Know So Far " documentary.