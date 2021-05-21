Fintech 'Amount' Becomes Newly-Minted Unicorn with Latest Funding Round

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunbit, the preferred buy now, pay later (BNPL) technology for everyday needs and services, today announced a $130 million series D round of funding. The round was led by returning investor Group 11, a leading venture capital firm known for backing some of the most disruptive fintech companies. Other stakeholders include returning investor Zeev Ventures, and new investors Migdal Insurance, Harel Group, AltaIR Capital, and More Investment House. Guy Fischer, Chief Investment Officer for Migdal Insurance, joined the company's board as an observer. The series D capital raise values Sunbit at $1.1 billion, making the company the latest to join the ranks of fintech unicorns.