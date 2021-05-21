newsbreak-logo
Markets

Fintech 'Amount' Becomes Newly-Minted Unicorn with Latest Funding Round

cheddar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFintech startup Amount has raised $100 million in series D funding, giving the company unicorn status with a valuation of $1 billion--just 16 months after its launch. Amount CEO Adam Hughes joined Cheddar to discuss.

cheddar.com
