Irina Shayk in Rolla’s Ripped Straight Leg Jeans

Supermodel Kaia Gerber has taken the fashion world by storm, and it was her extensive travels for work that ultimately inspired the now-19-year-old's approach to beauty. "I found I would get really lonely in hotel rooms," recalls the Vogue cover star, who began to lean on certain practices to feel comfortable in cities far and wide. "That's why I developed a skin-care routine, because it was something familiar that I would do every night when I got home… That's what prompted me to start taking better care of my skin." Though the pandemic has led Gerber to renounce crack-of-dawn call times and a non-stop schedule that had her crisscrossing the globe, she's continued to keep up her above-the-neck regimen—in fact, perhaps now more so than ever. "I'm really appreciate of the year that I've had off because I've been able to evolve with my skin-care routine and figure out a more updated version," she explains.