newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Irina Shayk in Rolla’s Ripped Straight Leg Jeans

By Lisette Geller
denimology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrina Shayk wore a pair of ripped jeans as she was out in New York City. Just because we confirmed that ripped jeans are a thing again – Irina probably reads us religiously LOL!. Her jeans are a pair of straight leg jeans with knee rips from Australian brand, Rolla’s,...

denimology.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irina Shayk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight Leg Jeans#Sunglasses#Bottega Veneta#Shopbop Verishop#Knee Rips#Style#Wayfarer#Australian Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Irina Shayk on the Beauty Lessons She Wants to Pass Down to Her Daughter

It's clear that supermodel Irina Shayk adores being a mom to her four-year-old daughter Lea. In fact, she credits the joys of motherhood as one of the reasons for her glowing skin. The other reasons? Icing her face each morning and sticking to a consistent skincare routine (with Alo Beauty products). So it’s no surprise that the yoga and wellness brand tapped Shayk for their Mother’s Day beauty campaign.
New York City, NYMarie Claire

Irina Shayk Channeled 'Clueless' in a Plaid Skirt Suit

Irina Shayk headed out in New York City Wednesday in an outfit that screams Clueless. Shayk channeled Cher and Dionne's legendary plaid suits in a purple plaid skirt suit by Vivienne Westwood. She accessorized with knee high combat boots by Magda Butrym. Looks like Irina Shayk has an outfit-selecting computer...
CelebritiesGrazia

Are Kanye West And Irina Shayk Dating?

A new rumour is quietly bubbling stateside: that Kanye West – rapper and ex of Kim Kardashian – is quietly dating Irina Shayk – the model and ex of Bradley Cooper. Normally, it takes a surprise sighting or red carpet debut to make us take notice of a new couple, and thus far no proof has been forthcoming. But the speculation – started on the iconic anonymous tip Instagram account DeuxMoi – is building. While we wait to see if anything concrete emerges, we’ve done some detective work worthy of Miss Marple. And while there’s no clear proof, there are unequivocal links between the pair. Let’s look through the evidence.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Irina Shayk Goes ‘Clueless’ in a Checkered Blazer, Pleated Skirt & Knee-High Combat Boots

Irina Shayk channeled a classic movie for her outfit of the day, taking her daughter to school in bold fashion. The Russian model stepped out in New York this morning rocking a checkered purple and yellow Vivienne Westwood blazer matched to a coordinating pleated plaid skirt. Layered over a black bodysuit, the set draws similarities to that of Alicia Silverstone’s character Cher in the hit 1995 film, “Clueless.”
Beauty & Fashionfemalefirst.co.uk

Irina Shayk: My daughter helps with my beauty routine

Irina Shayk shares her beauty rituals with her four-year-old daughter, and the pair have a lot of fun together experimenting with makeup and other products. Irina Shayk says her daughter loves to help with her beauty routine. The 35-year-old model has Lea De Seine, four, with her ex Bradley Cooper...
Appareldenimology.com

Absolutely Ripped Jeans Again! Women’s Edition

We have spent the last year wearing practically “whatever”. But now, with our freedom (almost) back, we are definitely more than ready to wear our favorite denims out again, and these include those ripped bad boys. Small rips, knee rips, destructed, and rip & repair – we love them all!...
New York City, NYdenimology.com

Alexander Skarsgard in Light Blue Slim Straight Jeans

Alexander Skarsgard was spotted out in New York City, enjoying a warm and sunny spring day. For the occasion he chose to wear a pair of slim fitting light blue jeans paired with a long sleeved navy blue t-shirt and white sneakers. Slim jeans are a good choice if you...
New York City, NYPosted by
OK! Magazine

Cool Mom! Irina Shayk Wears Magda Butrym Leather Trench, Blumarine Zebra Print Pants While Out With Daughter In NYC — Get The Look For Less

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. The most stylish mom on the playground! Irina Shayk was spotted strolling around New York City with her daughter Lea Cooper on...
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

Irina Shayk Goes Classic on Us

After SEVERAL days of taking us on the (very entertaining!) express train to wackytown, it appears that Irina Shayk is taking a tiny (HOPEFULLY!) break to reset, in a classic Burberry trench that presumably isn’t layered over short shorts covered in tiny Lady Gaga faces or something similarly secretly zippy. (She was on the school run again and although I decided not to run them, there ARE photos of her little girl in a matching trench, looking extremely cute.) This is obviously very chic and unimpeachable, the sort of coat I always fantasize about finding at the flea market even though this will never happen. This whole thing feels like sartorial sorbet, a clothing palette cleanser, and like actual sorbet….I enjoy it.
Beauty & Fashiondenimology.com

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in R13 Wide Leg Jeans

Sporting a trendy neutral summer look, Rosie Huntington – Whiteley was spotted out in Los Angeles. Her outfit consisted of a pair of white wide leg jeans, a cotton jersey ecru tank top. She completed her outfit with a slim caramel colored belt from Khaite and a pair of cream colored kitten heel strap sandals.
Designers & Collectionsgofugyourself.com

Irina Shayk Thinks Pink

This truly lands right in that sweet spot between Comfortable and Chic, and all I know is that if we are heading toward a future where we’re all running around in Doc Martens and cheerful jackets, then (for once) count me in. I look forward to all the WHY KATHARINE HEPBURN IS THE STYLE ICON YOU NEED THIS SUMMER think pieces, friends. Bring it on!
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

Irina Shayk’s Parade of Entertaining Looks Continues!

My previous theory about Irina was that she was part of a well-costumed gang of lady criminals, but now I’m beginning to wonder if she’s just a casual time traveller. Here, she’s clearly back from a rave circa 1997 where she posed as a store manager of the Contempo Casuals at the mall where they shot Clueless. For the period, this would be VERY impressive.
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Style Wide Leg Jeans

I get a lot of questions revolving around the skinny jean vs. the wide leg jean. I know there’s talk around what Gen Z said about the skinny jean being out and the wide leg jean being in. While I have to disagree about the skinny jean part, I do love the wide leg jean style. This is why today I want to dive into how to style wide leg jeans. It’s key to style them the correct way so that you look cute and stylish versus frumpy. I’ll give you a few key tips so you can style them with confidence!
Beauty & Fashiondenimology.com

Hilary Duff in Knee Rip Slim Straight Jeans

Hilary Duff kept it casual during a shopping trip to the farmers market with her family in Los Angeles. She wore slim fitting light blue jeans featuring knee rips with a blue hoodie and a pair of trendy super rad distressed Golden Goose sneakers. Light blue jeans are the very...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kaia Gerber Shares Her Guide to Face Sculpting and Minimal, Sun-Kissed Makeup

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Supermodel Kaia Gerber has taken the fashion world by storm, and it was her extensive travels for work that ultimately inspired the now-19-year-old’s approach to beauty. “I found I would get really lonely in hotel rooms,” recalls the Vogue cover star, who began to lean on certain practices to feel comfortable in cities far and wide. “That’s why I developed a skin-care routine, because it was something familiar that I would do every night when I got home… That’s what prompted me to start taking better care of my skin.” Though the pandemic has led Gerber to renounce crack-of-dawn call times and a non-stop schedule that had her crisscrossing the globe, she’s continued to keep up her above-the-neck regimen—in fact, perhaps now more so than ever. “I’m really appreciate of the year that I’ve had off because I’ve been able to evolve with my skin-care routine and figure out a more updated version,” she explains.
Beauty & Fashionetalk.ca

Lana Condor, Irina Shayk and other stars vibing with monochrome pastels

While celebs like Sofia Richie, Ashley Olsen and Kate Moss will forever favour head-to-toe black, lots of other stars are embracing monochromatic fits, particularly in frothy pastel hues. I’m here for it. The soft pinks, blues, yellows and greens are dominating the world of fashion (and even homewares), and it’s easy to see why: they’re dreamy, easy-to-incorporate colours that look flattering on everyone. Not to mention, if you’re bold enough to go for a monochrome fit, it looks instantly put together.