Connecticut State

CT Lawmakers Crack Down on Ice Cream Truck Safety

By Ethan Carey
Posted by 
i95 ROCK
i95 ROCK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Don't be surprised this summer if you see your friendly neighborhood ice cream truck looking a little like a school bus. A bill requiring ice cream trucks to install safety and warning equipment was recently approved by Connecticut's state House of Representatives and is on the way to Governor Lamont's desk.

i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut.

City
Wallingford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Wallingford, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
Posted by
i95 ROCK

CT Town Unveils ‘Bark Bus’ For Rescue Dogs

There's a burning passion in this Connecticut town for providing dogs a better life. 90 minutes southeast of Danbury rests the town of Bloomfield, where they take their dogs seriously. The animal rescue group Dog Star Rescue has one mission, and that's "guiding dogs to a brighter life." If you're...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Connecticut State Police Warn Public of Home Improvement Scams

According to a report yesterday on Bloomberg.com, the price for lumber for a July delivery here in the US is around $1,300 per 1,000 board feet which basically is about 4 times as expensive as a year ago. Other materials used in home improvements have also soared during the past few months, and with the price of everything going up so much, you might be tempted to try and cut corners by trying to hire someone to do your labor on the cheap. Be careful.
Waterbury, CTPosted by
i95 ROCK

Waterbury Happenings: Post U Vax Clinic Closing, Athenian Diner Sold

I have three pieces of information about my hometown of Waterbury that I'd like to pass along to you, the first being that according to Waterbury Hospital, The Post University/Waterbury Hospital drive-through vaccination clinic on the Post university campus on Country Club Road in Waterbury, will officially shut down as of next Wednesday, May 26, 2021. This is where I got my two Pfizer vaccinations, it was set up so well, and ran so smoothly over the past 4 months, that they were able to vaccinate over 30,000 people against Covid-19. According to NBCConnecticut.com, the vaccination operation is going to be moved to the Naugatuck Armory, and anyone that had a second-dose appointment at Post past May 26, 2021 will be moved to the Naugatuck drive-through.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

After pleading for years, law enforcement in Connecticut finally has the power to issue investigative subpoenas, but prosecutors can use them only to investigate the police.

State prosecutors have pleaded for decades for a law enforcement tool their colleagues almost everywhere else in the country use routinely to crack open criminal conspiracies from gang murders to political bribery: An investigative subpoena that can be used to force reluctant witnesses to talk to investigators. The prosecutors got...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Connecticut’s masking rules will change Wednesday. At Walmart, Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts Park, masks will be optional. Here’s what you need to know.

Fully vaccinated Connecticut residents will be allowed to venture maskless into most public spaces starting Wednesday — but there are exceptions and caveats to the soon-to-be-lifted mandate, depending on both a person’s vaccination status and the individual rules of the space. For instance, the state will still require masking for...
Connecticut StateDoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
sheltonherald.com

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Connecticut Passes Law To Manage Long Island Sound's Uses

An ambitious inventory of Long Island Sound’s uses and resources, known as the Blue Plan, is now state law in Connecticut. Bill Lucey has a unique title — he’s the Long Island Soundkeeper. He’s a watchdog and advocate for the body of water that’s an economic and environmental backbone for Connecticut and Long Island.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
Eyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that bad here in Connecticut, but you might have a hard time finding a pharmacy that isn't CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...