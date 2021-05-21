CT Lawmakers Crack Down on Ice Cream Truck Safety

I have three pieces of information about my hometown of Waterbury that I'd like to pass along to you, the first being that according to Waterbury Hospital, The Post University/Waterbury Hospital drive-through vaccination clinic on the Post university campus on Country Club Road in Waterbury, will officially shut down as of next Wednesday, May 26, 2021. This is where I got my two Pfizer vaccinations, it was set up so well, and ran so smoothly over the past 4 months, that they were able to vaccinate over 30,000 people against Covid-19. According to NBCConnecticut.com, the vaccination operation is going to be moved to the Naugatuck Armory, and anyone that had a second-dose appointment at Post past May 26, 2021 will be moved to the Naugatuck drive-through.