Public Health

Twin Cities therapist explains why, for many, the CDC's new mask guidelines just make us more anxious

By @grosenblum
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of fear and uncertainty, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention largely dropped federal mask mandates about a week ago. You'd think we'd be dancing in the streets maskless, right? Instead, many Americans are operating more like turtles, slowly peeking out, then returning quickly to the security of their shells. And trust me — it's not just introverts who already are pining for some aspects of the solitary pandemic experience. What is going on? I turned to Kirsten Lind Seal, a Twin Cities licensed marriage and family therapist, who assures us that it's normal to be feeling a bit of whiplash. She also weighs in on mask shaming, "cave syndrome" and how we turtles can best move forward.

