Knox County, OH

COVID-19: Knox County turns 'yellow' for first time in almost 8 months

By Grant Pepper, Staff Reporter
Knox Pages
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON – Knox County turned "yellow" in the state's Public Health Advisory System on Thursday for the first time in nearly eight months, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. The county triggered one of the state's seven indicators, which are meant to track coronavirus spread at the...

www.knoxpages.com
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

Knox Public Health offers vaccine clinics schedule for this week

MOUNT VERNON -- Knox Public Health will offer several vaccine clinics this week including one May 18 specifically for those age 12-15. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, now available for youth ages 12 to 15, will be offered Tuesday, May 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Knox Public Health, 11660 Upper Gilchrist Rd.
Fredericktown, OHKnox Pages

Captured: How Knox County authorities handled a 23-hour, 56-minute manhunt that included a high-speed car chase

FREDERICKTOWN – Kathy Hathaway was at the kitchen table Tuesday evening, talking with a couple of longtime friends, when the sirens began. It was a calm spring night – the sun dipping below the horizon, the dew settling on the grass – until it wasn't. First came the maroon car, tearing down Montgomery Road in Fredericktown and taking a sharp left. Then came the caravan of law enforcement vehicles right behind it – lights flashing, horns honking, sirens blaring.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Probate Court of Knox County, Ohio Case No. 2021-7017

Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons, that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Knox County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Izzabell Lynn Buteau to Izzabell Lynn Green. The hearing on the application will be held on the 30th day of June, 2021, at 11:00 o'clock A.M. in the Probate Court of Knox County, located at 111 East High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

In the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 20TF10-0253

In the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 20TF10-0253, Shelley Coon, Knox County Treasurer v. Newton E. Swartzmiller, et al.. Judgment has been rendered in the above captioned case for taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and costs (plus any additional taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and costs, or other charges due and payable as of the date of confirmation of sale), against certain real property bearing Permanent Parcel No. 32-00161.000, commonly known as 0 Westmoreland Drive, Howard, Ohio 43028, the legal description for which may be found in Plaintiff’s Complaint, a copy of which is available from the office of the Knox County Clerk of Courts, 117 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050. The Knox County Auditor’s Fair Market Value of the property is $4,400.00. The said judgment orders the property to be sold by the Sheriff of Knox County, Ohio for no less than $4,848.98. The Sheriff will therefore sell the collective properties to the highest bidder to pay such judgment. The Sheriff’s Sale will be held at the Knox County Sheriff's Office, 11540 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 18, 2021. In the event the said property does not receive a sufficient bid, it shall be re-offered for sale at the same time and location on June 25, 2021 for an amount sufficient to satisfy the judgment on said parcel. Terms: 10% of purchase price but not less than $500.00 on day of sale with balance in 30 days or upon receipt of Sheriff’s Deed, whichever is later. Payment method is check, money order, or bank check only.
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

The lonely death of shy Eddie Berger

MOUNT VERNON -- Shyness can kill you. To be sure, there are many risks at the opposite extreme, but in the case of one Knox County child, shyness was the fault that sealed his fate. This is the story of Eddie Berger. The morning of Feb. 15, 1876, was a...
Knox County, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Pfizer Vaccines for Youth Ages 12-15

5/14/21 – In response to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now being available for youth ages 12-15, Knox Public Health (KPH) is offering a clinic specifically for this new age group. The clinic will be held Tuesday (5/18) from 4-6 p.m. at Knox Public Health, 11660 Upper Gilchrist Rd. Youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Both walk-in and scheduled appointments will be available.
Ohio StateKnox Pages

Lane closures to begin May 18 on Ohio 13

MOUNT VERNON Current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County are listed below. Click on each route to see the location at OHGO.com. State Route 13 road widening and related work - This project includes roadway widening and other upgrades on SR 13 between James Street and Franklin Street. Estimated project completion is November 30, 2021.
Knox County, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Construction Update

Jacksontown, Ohio (Thursday, May 13, 2021) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Knox County. All outlined work is weather permitting.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Sealed Bids for Berlin Township Roadway Improvements 2021

Sealed Bids for Berlin Township Roadway Improvements 2021 will be received by the Township Fiscal Officer, at Berlin Township House located at 20517 Old Mansfield Road until 7:00 pm local time, Date: May 19, 2021, at which time the Bids received will be open and read aloud. Bids shall be...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Knox County Chamber updates area vaccine locations

A recent email from the Knox County Chamber of Commerce updated the following vaccine locations:. Vaccines available on an open appointment basis. The scheduling app is on the pharmacy's website. Pick the date and time to receive a J&J vaccine. Appointments are preferred over walk-ins to keep waste at a minimum and organization at the highest.
Mount Vernon, OHKnox Pages

Sunset bagpipe concerts return to Ariel-Foundation Park

MOUNT VERNON – Bagpipe music at sunset will once again fill the lakeside air in Ariel-Foundation Park in Mount Vernon. A piper will play at the red bridge on the central lake at 8:30 p.m. for 11 Sunday evenings this summer. The free 30-minute concerts will be comprised of Scottish...
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Letter to the Editor, 05.15.21

MOUNT VERNON – May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Knox County youth recognized for prevention advocacy

FREDERICKTOWN – Natalie Baker, a member of the Teen Advisory Council of Knox County (TAC), has been named a recipient of the Youth Advocate Award for 2021 from the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Association of Ohio (ADAPAO). The ADAPAO youth prevention awards honor excellence in and commitment to drug...
Knox County, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

KCSO Searching for Charles M. Shannon

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Charles M. Shannon. He has an active warrant from the adult parole authority. He was last seen on foot in a wooded area west of Wooster Road between Carson Road and Rinehart Road around 11:30 a.m. Deputies are also investigating his...
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

Knox County Sheriff asks for public's help in finding fugitive

MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive. Authorities are trying to locate Charles M. Shannon. He has an active warrant from the adult parole authority. Officials say Shannon was last seen on foot in a wooded area west of...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

SPI summer sessions 2021

MOUNT VERNON – This year’s roster of Science & Play Intersect! (SPI) summer sessions will provide a balance of structured explorations, active group play and time for kids to just connect and hang out. All programs operate at various outdoor locations in Knox County. The locations of these summer sessions...