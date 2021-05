In the year 2020, the justice systems of at least 18 countries around the world allowed a human being to be executed for a crime. Most of these individual instances where capital punishment was applied took place in China, Iran and Saudi Arabia. Canadians do not hold these three nations in particularly high regard. When we last asked in December, positive opinions at the Canada-wide level reached 15% for Iran, 19% for China and 23% for Saudi Arabia.