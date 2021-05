• Meadows Bank announced the retirement of Selma Bartlett. She ended her 67-year career as a bank officer in Las Vegas on April 30. As one of the first female bank officers in Nevada, Bartlett has been influential in the tremendous growth of Las Vegas, specifically Henderson. Bartlett has been instrumental in community, real estate and educational development, as well as promoting the growth of medical and professional facilities. Her personal and financial support in the medical professions and higher education has garnered her many prestigious accolades and awards. One of her proudest honors was the naming of the Selma F. Bartlett Elementary School in Henderson in 1992.