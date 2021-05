Before you know it, June will be here and a whole new slate of content will be added to Disney+. Sunday afternoon, the streamer released a new promotional spot showing off the company's upcoming batch of properties. As you might expect from the House of Mouse, the promo heavily features two of the platform's biggest additions over the next month — Loki from Marvel Studios, and Luca, an animated feature that was bumped from theatrical release to become a Disney+ Original.