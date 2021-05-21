newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Charlie Crist Takes Over on the Civics Learning Act After Alcee Hastings’ Passing

By KEVIN DERBY
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ospwg_0a7QMXOM00

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., announced this week that he will take over as the lead on the “Civics Learning Act” which the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., introduced at the start of the year.

The proposal “amends the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to increase civics education programs in our nation’s schools” by increasing “funding for innovative and evidence-based civics learning and teaching programs, including hands-on civic engagement activities, online and video game-based learning, service learning, and participation in student governance.” The bill would also “make up to $30 million available to improve elementary, middle, and high school civic engagement curriculums, boosting knowledge, interest, and involvement in American civic life.”

Hastings weighed in on his proposal at the start of the year.

“On the dawn of a new presidential administration following four years of leadership that did all it could to undermine and erode our democratic institutions, we must take stock of how we arrived at this place in our history and recommit to ensuring our students have access to high-quality civics education. That is why I introduced the Civics Learning Act of 2021, which increases federal support for innovative civics learning programs that can empower the next generation of American leaders and, thereby, strengthen our democracy and commitment to the rule of law for decades to come,” said Hastings.

Forty Democrats in the U.S. House lined up behind Hastings’ bill including U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Crist, Ted Deutch, Al Lawson and Stephanie Murphy from Florida. Hastings passed away last month.

“My dear friend, the late Rep. Alcee Hastings, was a fiercely passionate advocate for America’s youth, working to empower the next generation of great American leaders through education, advancement, and civic engagement,” said Rep. Crist. “Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy remains – and I’m proud to carry it onward by re-introducing his Civics Learning Act. He knew the truth that America is strongest when our people understand and can participate in our democracy, and with this effort, we’ll do just that.”

The bill was sent to the U.S. House Education and Labor Committee back in January.

Reach Kevin Derby at kevin.derby@floridadaily.com.

FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Ted Deutch
Person
Alcee Hastings
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Al Lawson
Person
Kathy Castor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#School Education#Civic Education#D Fla#Democrats#House#Civics Education Programs#Rep Crist#Innovative Civics#Teaching#Service Learning#Students#Schools#American Civic Life#Law#Student Governance#Leadership#Civic Engagement#Civics Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After Alcee: The race for Congress

Editor’s note: “After Alcee: The race for Congress” will keep you updated on the campaign for the seat of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who held the District 20 seat for more than 28 years until his death on April 6. The primary is Nov. 2, and the general election is Jan. 11, 2022. Candidates kick off campaigns, raise money The conclusion of last week’s special Florida legislative session on ...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Al Lawson, Val Demings Champion HUD Inspection Act

This week, U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., brought out the “HUD Inspection Act.”. Lawson introduced the bill at the start of the week and showcased it on Tuesday. Supporters include U.S. Reps. Alma Adams, D-NC, and Val Demings, D-Fla. “This bill forces U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD)...
Saint Petersburg, FLfloridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist announces $3.5M grant to Albert Whitted Airport

The funds will be used to install a runway vertical guidance system and for runway rehabilitation. Albert Whitted Airport will receive a $3.5 million grant for airport repairs and renovations, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist announced Thursday. The grant for the downtown St. Petersburg airport will be provided by the U.S....
Tallahassee, FLfloridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist combats Gov. Ron DeSantis election measures

Crist is campaigning on several proposals that expand voter access as part of his gubernatorial platform. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is countering legislation that establishes stricter election provisions in Florida by campaigning to reverse the measures and providing proposals to expand voting access. In an op-ed for the Tampa Bay...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Ted Deutch Brings Back Gun Buyback Bill

This week, U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., brought back the “Buyback Our Safety Act,” a bill that would have the U.S. Justice Department do more to support local gun buyback programs. Deutch introduced the bill on Wednesday with the support of U.S. Reps Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Mike Quigley, D-Ill.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

John Rutherford Brings Back Bill to Crack Down on Criminals Targeting Law Enforcement Officers

This week, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., brought back a proposal to crack down on criminals who target law enforcement officers. In recent years, Rutherford, the former sheriff of Duval County, has been championing the “Protect and Serve Act” with U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., as the main cosponsor. According to Rutherford’s office, the bill “would create federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state, or federal law enforcement officers with violence.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Charlie Crist Brings Out the Save Hotel Jobs Act

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., introduced the “Save Hotel Jobs Act.”. The congressman’s office insisted the bill would help save jobs in the hospitality industry, stressing the damage the pandemic has caused that sector. “According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 3 million hospitality jobs have been...