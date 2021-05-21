SEC approves Nasdaq proposal to allow IPO alternative to raise funds

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) - Get Report ("POST") and Post Holdings Partnering Corporation ("PHPC"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a partnering transaction between one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of PHPC's initial public offering (the "IPO") of 30,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. PHPC Sponsor, LLC has indicated that it or one of its affiliates has an interest in purchasing, directly or indirectly, 4,000,000 of the 30,000,000 units in the IPO at the IPO price. In addition, PHPC has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each unit consists of one share of PHPC's Series A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of PHPC's Series A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "PSPC.U" beginning on May 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Series A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "PSPC" and "PSPC WS", respectively.