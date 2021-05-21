newsbreak-logo
SEC approves Nasdaq proposal to allow IPO alternative to raise funds

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a proposal by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc to allow companies to raise capital through direct listings. In a filing https://bit.ly/3vc3jHV dated May 19, the SEC said Nasdaq’s proposed rule change was consistent with the regulator’s rules and regulations and...

#Ipo#Public Company#Ipos#U S Investment#Securities Trading#Investment Companies#Sec#Reuters#Nasdaq Inc#Spotify Technology Sa#Proposal#Investment Banks#Investors#Initial Public Offering#Private Companies#Regulations#December#Money#Bengaluru
