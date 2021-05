Author Gillian Harvey writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Perfect On Paper. I always wanted to be a mum, but was told by a fertility doctor back in 2007 this wasn’t likely to happen without IVF. When my first IVF failed the same year, I wondered if I’d ever conceive. In 2009, we had a successful attempt, then another in 2011. By 2012, I was the mum of a 3-year-old girl and baby twins. Then – against the odds – two more surprise miracles came along. I went from infertility to 5 children aged 5 and under in the space of 6 years. And yes, I am exhausted.