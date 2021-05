Mr. Terry Lee Jenkins, age 67 of Toccoa, passed away Thursday May 20, 2021 at his residence. A son of the late Kermit and Velma Smith Jenkins, he was born August 5, 1953 in Stephens County, Georgia where he lived all of his life. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. He was a retired painter and was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by a daughter April Jenkins and two brothers Roger and Jimmy Jenkins.