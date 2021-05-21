Criticism | ‘The Underground Railroad’ is a relentless and arduous portrayal of slavery in the United States
Barry Jenkins rose to prominence in the contemporary audiovisual scene in the middle of the last decade, when he presented on screen the beautiful adaptation of "Moonlight: Under the Moonlight", a film which won three statuettes at the Oscars. In addition to proficient production, Jenkins was in charge of both directing and scripting to highlight several critically important talking points including sexual orientation, homophobia, racism and social inequalities – and of course he wouldn't stop there: soon after, he would be responsible for the famous 'If Beale Street Could Talk', taking us back to the segregated United States of the 1970s, to continue his journey. with the new " The Underground Railroad: The Paths to Freedom ".