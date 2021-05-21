newsbreak-logo
Over 4.5M Unique Bitcoin Addresses Associated with 72K+ Iranian IP Addresses, CipherTrace Sanctions Research Reveals

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanctions research from blockchain security firm CipherTrace reveals that over 72,000 “unique” Iranian IP addresses have been linked to over 4.5 million “unique” Bitcoin (BTC) addresses. CipherTrace notes that since monitoring sanctions-related IP usage across the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain network, they’ve been able to identify thousands of unique IP addresses...

