Over 4.5M Unique Bitcoin Addresses Associated with 72K+ Iranian IP Addresses, CipherTrace Sanctions Research Reveals

Bitcoin is built on a blockchain, an immutable decentralised ledger that allows entities (users) to exchange Bitcoins in a pseudonymous manner. Bitcoins are associated with alpha-numeric addresses and are transferred via transactions. Each transaction is composed of a set of input addresses (associated with unspent outputs received from previous transactions) and a set of output addresses (to which Bitcoins are transferred). Despite Bitcoin was designed with anonymity in mind, different heuristic approaches exist to detect which addresses in a specific transaction belong to the same entity. By applying these heuristics, we build an Address Correspondence Network: in this representation, addresses are nodes are connected with edges if at least one heuristic detects them as belonging to the same entity. %addresses are nodes and edges are drawn between addresses detected as belonging to the same entity by at least one heuristic. %nodes represent addresses and edges model the likelihood that two nodes belong to the same entity %In this network, connected components represent sets of addresses controlled by the same entity. In this paper, we analyse for the first time the Address Correspondence Network and show it is characterised by a complex topology, signalled by a broad, skewed degree distribution and a power-law component size distribution. Using a large-scale dataset of addresses for which the controlling entities are known, we show that a combination of external data coupled with standard community detection algorithms can reliably identify entities. The complex nature of the Address Correspondence Network reveals that usage patterns of individual entities create statistical regularities; and that these regularities can be leveraged to more accurately identify entities and gain a deeper understanding of the Bitcoin economy as a whole.