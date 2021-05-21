“In a New York City Neighborhood”: Adaptation of Acclaimed Musical Gains 98% Approval on RT; Check out the reviews!
The highly anticipated musical "In a New York Neighborhood" opens June 17 in national theaters – and it looks like overseas critics are loving the production. On Rotten Tomatoes, the feature opened with 98% approval, scoring 8.30 / 10 based on 45 reviews to date. International experts praised the lively, dancing tone of the production, as well as the choreography and performances.