“In a New York City Neighborhood”: Adaptation of Acclaimed Musical Gains 98% Approval on RT; Check out the reviews!

By dwadmin
designerwomen.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated musical “In a New York Neighborhood” opens June 17 in national theaters – and it looks like overseas critics are loving the production. On Rotten Tomatoes, the feature opened with 98% approval, scoring 8.30 / 10 based on 45 reviews to date. International experts praised the lively, dancing tone of the production, as well as the choreography and performances.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Leslie Grace
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Heights#Movie Reviews#Film Adaptation#Movie Theaters#Rt#Rotten Tomatoes#Usnavi#National Theaters#Feature#Uproxx#Nerd Reactor#Fun#181 Street
