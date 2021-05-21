newsbreak-logo
Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Review – Apocalyptic Fantasy at Its Finest

By Nicola Kapron
cogconnected.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Review. There are a lot of games out there about magic, demons, the apocalypse, or all of the above, but there’s nothing quite like Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne. That statement was true when it first came out in 2003 and it’s still true now. Almost two decades later, a unique combination of grueling RPG gameplay, stunning visual and sound design, and one of the most oppressive atmospheres in gaming still make Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster a grim and devilish treat. Unlike many JRPGs, this is not a story of good and evil. It is a story of humans and monsters trying to survive, and it tells that story brilliantly.

