Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster Review – Apocalyptic Fantasy at Its Finest

The FF XIII HD Project is a mod for Final Fantasy XIII, created by Team NGS. Description (in authors’ own words) When Final Fantasy XIII first came out in 2009 the visual quality was very good for that time period. Over the years, however, modern game graphic quality has improved tremendously but even with the advent of the game on the PC, the visuals were hardly improved from the original. This mod attempts to correct this oversight. This project works on improving the textures in the game, most notably the environmental textures but also some of the NPC, Eidolons and weapons. In addition to the mod itself, there is a .PDF included that details settings that can be used on some NVIDIA cards to further improve the visual quality, especially at above the 1080p. There may be equivalent settings on AMD Radeon cards, but we did not have access to any so we could not test. This document details how to set up the LOD (level of detail) to a negative value, forcing the graphics subsystem to choose higher resolution mipmaps. This is similar to what was done on the XBox One X to improve the quality, however in this mod, we also provide many additional higher quality textures. This LOD change can be used to improve the game quality even without this mod. Note that negative LOD can cause aliasing in some cases. If you have the choice of using DSR (Dynamic Super Resolution) or negative LOD, DSR is probably the better option.