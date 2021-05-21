newsbreak-logo
Tim Cook defends Apple in Fortnite trial

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's CEO Tim Cook made his first court appearance to defend the company against abuse of market power allegations made by Epic Games. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

www.kpvi.com
Person
Tim Cook
#Fortnite#Epic Games#Cnn#Trial Court#Ceo#Cnn#Market Power Allegations#Company
