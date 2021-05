Boons and Curses is a new action-comedy animated series from creator Jaydeep Hasrajani. The show will tell the tale of a magical land called Maya, and a warrior named Baan, the last hope to hold off the evil enemy The Raj."Growing up, I used to think of the hyphen in "Indian-American" as a separator between two parts of myself. With Boons and Curses, I want to turn that hyphen from a wall into a bridge, not just for me, but for anybody who has ever felt that they were caught between two worlds. Using the beauty of South Asian mythology, folktales, and culture, our talented and passionate crew is so eager to share an exciting and hilarious adventure that can resonate with everyone the world over."