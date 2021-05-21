Domain Technology Partners Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs

Pure Beauty By Lorina will join the health and wellness section of the Marketplace. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has partnered with Pure Beauty By Lorina (www.purebeautybylorina.com) to carry a variety of custom boutique style health and wellness products on their soon to launch Safer Place Market. Based on organic philosophies and the quest for healthy living with a 'spa style' feel, all of the products by Pure Beauty by Lorina are made with pure, holistic products. From natural soy wax candles that enhance both your environment and your mood to skincare that provides a deep yet gentle clean, to custom products designed specifically for VirExit.