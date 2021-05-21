newsbreak-logo
Domain Technology Partners Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCranbury-based Domain Technology Partners, a premium national Managed Service Provider (MSP), was recently named #28 on ChannelE2E’s Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs List for 2021. Domain’s top vertical has consistently been the legal industry, while serving numerous other clients such as insurance, finance, and staffing firms. This announcement comes after the company’s continued growth in the past year since being named #44 on the list for 2020.

