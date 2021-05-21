newsbreak-logo
High school sports results (Thursday): Eaton baseball team bounces back after suffering first loss

By Bobby Fernandez
The Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaton 11, Resurrection Christian 1, 6 inn., in Eaton: Eaton evened the score after its first loss of the season, topping Resurrection Christian after losing to the Cougars 6-5 on Tuesday. Sophomore Tate Smith went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Reds. Junior Dirk Duncan had two RBI on 1-for-4 hitting. Senior Logan Moser picked up the win on the mound, pitching all six innings, allowing one earned run on one hit, striking out nine and walking one. Senior Nate Whitaker had Resurrection Christian’s only hit, going 1 for 2. He also had an RBI. Eaton improved to 7-1 overall, 7-1 in 3A Patriot League play. The Cougars fell to 3-4, 3-4.

