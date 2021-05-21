Stimulus Check Update: Will North Carolina Offer Their Own Stimulus Payment?
If Gov. Roy Cooper has his way, North Carolina would become the newest state to send out coronavirus stimulus checks to its residents. Cooper has proposed disbursing these checks that would be from the state’s share of funds from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. He is seeking to tap into $250 million of the $5.7 billion allotted to the state to further financially assist low- and middle-income families.www.19fortyfive.com