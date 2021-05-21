Photo | Enjoying a ride along the San Lorenzo River

May 11, 2021 - Santa Cruz, California. Big Basin Vineyards is excited to announce its forthcoming Santa Cruz Wine Bar & Tasting Room in downtown Santa Cruz. Located at 525 Pacific Avenue at the junction with Front Street, the Tasting Room is walking distance to the wharf, boardwalk, and downtown Santa Cruz. The location is part of a new development by Swenson Santa Cruz, Five55 Pacific, which includes high end apartments and several street level retail and restaurant spaces. The venture is part of the City of Santa Cruz’s revitalization efforts near the Warriors Arena which will connect the Pacific Avenue business area with the wharf, beaches and Boardwalk areas. Big Basin Vineyards is working with Swenson Santa Cruz to complete the build-out of this new space in time for a late Summer opening.