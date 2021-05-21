The Suicide Squad Cast Knew Their Characters Were Toast the Moment They Got the Script

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has been very, very open about the rating he expected for the upcoming DC Comics movie, and just as he predicted the Motion Picture Association has given the film a restricted, aka "R," rating. The reasoning behind the R is about what we might expect from an explosive, violent James Gunn movie with the MPA writing: "Rated R for strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity." The first couple of items in that rating are no surprise, but the "brief graphic nudity" has raised eyebrows around the internet. Are King Shark's trunks gonna fall? Will Starro be exposed? Time will tell.