The Suicide Squad Cast Knew Their Characters Were Toast the Moment They Got the Script
The Suicide Squad is a highly-anticipated project in the DC universe from the mind of James Gunn. Recent trailers have shown off that this is not a family-friendly project. Gunn seems to be unleashed, as there are plenty shots of bloody deaths and characters cursing in this sneak peek footage. As the film is titled The Suicide Squad, there are sure to be many cast members who will not be making it to the end of their mission. According to Gunn himself, cast members who were not going to make it were aware of it immediately.movieweb.com