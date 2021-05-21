newsbreak-logo
Warriors-Grizzlies live stream (5/21): How to watch Steph Curry, NBA play-in game online, TV, time

By Mark Heim
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are back at it in NBA playoff play-game action Friday, May 21 when they face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Warriors coach Steve Kerr is counting on veteran stars Curry and Draymond Green guiding Golden State after...

